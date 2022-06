Banks, businesses, and public continue to buy war government bonds, but payments on them higher

Banks, businesses, and the public continue to buy war government bonds, but the government's payments on domestic debt instruments are higher.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the depositary of the National Bank, since the beginning of the full-scale attack by Russia, following the results of 54 auctions for the sale of military bonds, the state budget has attracted:

- in March – UAH 29.3 billion and USD 12 million;

- in April – UAH 20.3 billion, USD 82 million and EUR 176.5 million;

- in May – UAH 29.3 billion, USD 121 dollars and EUR 52.3 million;

- in June – UAH 2.3 billion, USD 221.76 million and EUR 283.4 million.

The total amount of funds raised following the results of the relevant auctions for the period of martial law is more than UAH 81.2 billion, USD 436.6 million and EUR 283.4 million and is below the budget's needs to service the existing debt.

Thus, the cost of redeeming domestic government bonds for the corresponding period amounted to UAH 89.1 billion, USD 920.8 million and EUR 168 million, and the amount of interest paid on them was UAH 44.1 billion, about USD 25.5 million and EUR 8.1 million.

Rates on war bonds for the corresponding period did not change and are:

- in hryvnia - 9.5%, 10% and 11% and 11.5% per annum (maturity - 3 months, 6 months and 1 year and 1.5 years respectively);

- in US dollars - 3.5% and 3.7% per annum (maturity - 6 months and 1 year, respectively);

- in euro - 2.5% per annum (maturity - 3 months, 9 months and 1 year).

According to the NBU depository, as of June 27, 2022, the distribution of the portfolio of war government bonds between participants has not changed much.

As before, the largest volume of war bonds purchased at the auction is concentrated among banks - primary dealers.

The second in terms of volume is the portfolio of war government bonds, concentrated among the citizens and businesses of Ukraine.

It is:

- UAH 10.9 billion (13.2% of the total volume of purchased war government bonds denominated in hryvnia);

- USD 75.1 million (17.2% of the total volume of war government bonds denominated in dollars);

- EUR 34.9 million (12.8% of the total government bonds denominated in euros).

Non-residents own military bonds worth over UAH 1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 22, 2022, the National Bank began publishing statistics from the NBU depository on war bonds on a weekly basis.

