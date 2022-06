As a result of a missile attack on a high-rise building in Mykolayiv, casualties are reported.

It is reported by Head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

It is known that one of the rescuers was injured.

According to local media, one entrance was completely destroyed in the high-rise building. Rescuers with the help of a ladder help residents of a neighboring entrance to evacuate.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on June 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, where there were more than a thousand people.

On June 27, in the afternoon, the head of the regional military administration, Dmytro Lunin, announced that the Russian occupying forces launched rocket attacks on Kremenchug, Poltava region.

Also, the Russian invaders on the night of Sunday, June 26, again fired at the residential areas of Kharkov, in particular the Nemyshliany and Kholodnohirsk districts. As a result, there were several fires in the city. As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv region, two women were killed, five civilians were injured.