Lviv region is preparing for a possible invasion of Belarusian troops and is carrying out the necessary defensive measures. The first deputy head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Andrii Hodyk stated this a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine on Tuesday, June 28.

"Our tasks are very simple, but require painstaking work. First of all, this is the coordination of all forces and means, both the law enforcement bloc and the military, to coordinate plans to repel aggression from Belarus. It is also the establishment of interaction with neighboring regions, in particular, with the Volyn region in terms of coordinated actions," Hodyk said.

He said that additional defense and engineering networks are being equipped in Lviv region, but you need to be ready to strengthen missile and air strikes from the north.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, the ex-deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, General Serhii Kryvonos, said that there is a great threat of reusing the territory of Belarus to attack Ukraine.

On June 27, the General Staff announced that it was expected air and missile strikes from the territory of Belarus to continue.

Also on June 27, the Ministry of Interior Affairs assessed the chances of an attack by Belarus on Ukraine.