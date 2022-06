The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repulsed attempts to storm in three directions by Russian troops. This is stated in the operational update on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, June 28.

Ukrainian soldiers repelled assault actions and forced the invaders to withdraw in the areas of the settlements of Dementiivka, Dovhalivka and Zalyman. The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by its UAVs near Kutuzivka and Tsyrkuny.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops stopped the enemy assault in the directions of the villages of Dolyna and Mazanivka. The invaders retreated.

In the Lysychansk direction, the enemy fired mortars and artillery shells at the Lysychansk and Vovchoiarivka districts. The enemy does not stop trying to take control of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway. It led the offensive in the direction of the settlement of Spirne, had no success, and withdrew.

In other directions, the Russian invaders are shelling Ukrainian territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, the enemy stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the Uhlehirsk TPP.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped and threw back the invaders in the Sloviansk direction.

For June 27, the assault aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made up to 20 group sorties in almost all areas of combat operations.