Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries called on China to use its influence on Russia to stop the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday, June 28.

The communique, agreed upon following a meeting of the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan and the United States, calls for China as a factor of certain influence on Russia. They called on the PRC to influence the Russian Federation so that it would "immediately and unconditionally" withdraw troops from Ukraine in accordance with the decision of the UN International Court of Justice to suspend Moscow's military operation and the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly.

"Since Russia is waging an unjustified, unprovoked and illegal war against Ukraine, we call on China to put pressure on Russia to immediately comply with the legally binding order of the International Court of Justice of March 16, 2022, followed UN General Assembly resolutions and stopped its military aggression - immediately and unconditionally withdrew troops from Ukraine," the statement said.

The publication writes that the NATO summit, which will begin immediately after the G7 summit, will consider China's deepening ties with Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and Beijing's growing desire to "flex geopolitical muscles abroad."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 3, The Washington Post reported that China would provide assistance to Russia, but limited so as not to provoke the West to impose sanctions.

On May 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was satisfied with China's neutral policy towards the war unleashed by Russia.

On March 14, the United States announced that China was ready to provide military assistance to Russia.