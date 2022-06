The death toll from a result of a missile strike by Russian troops on a shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, is more than 20 people, another 59 people were wounded.

The deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, the occupiers launched a vile missile attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk when about a thousand people were there. It is already known about more than 20 killed and 59 wounded, of which 25 were hospitalized. There are also more than 40 statements from relatives about missing people who could be during shelling in a shopping center," Tymoshenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the mayor of Kremenchuk Vitalii Maletskyi said that the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk, where dozens of people were killed from a Russian missile, did not close during air alarms.

Meanwhile, as a result of missile attacks on Kremenchuk, in addition to the destroyed Amstor shopping center, the enterprise buildings were damaged.