On the evening of June 28, 2022, 2 loud explosions thundered in occupied Berdiansk. This is reported by local Telegram channels.

Both explosions occurred in a row, a column of smoke rises in the local port.

“Judging by where the smoke comes from and the fact that there were no warnings about demining from the occupiers, it is likely that this is something “unplanned.”We find out the details,the Berdiansk Now publication reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up 3 ammunition depots of the occupiers.

Aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 Russian ammunition depots, and air defense units "landed" drones and a missile.