In the morning, the Russian invaders attacked Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region from the MLRS. The consequences of the fatal blow were published by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council Hanna Zamazeeva on Telegram.

So, as a result of the morning shelling of Ochakiv, three people were killed. Six people were wounded, four of whom are children. A three-month-old baby is in a coma, a one-year-old child and 13 and 16-year-olds were also injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, the Russian Federation launched a massive missile strike on Mykolaiv from the territory of Crimea.

According to media reports, in two days Russia fired missiles worth USD 200 million at Ukraine.

On June 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region. On social networks, immediately after the arrival, information appeared that the blow fell on a crowded place.

Immediately after that, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a message in which he stated that the blow of the Russians fell on the shopping and entertainment center, where there were about a thousand civilians.