A Bayraktar drone factory will appear in Ukraine, in addition, Kyiv will receive dozens more drones as part of new orders. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this on Facebook.

"In 2021, agreements in principle were reached on the construction of a joint plant for the production of Bayraktar in Ukraine. Currently, communication between the defense departments of Ukraine and Turkey continues, and we continue to work on the implementation of the project for the construction of the plant. These are midterm plans. And they will be implemented. Separately, I thank Turkish Defense Minister, General Hulusi Akar for the position and support," the Minister shared.

The Minister of Defense also noted the gesture of the manufacturing company for the free transfer of Bayraktar drones, for which Ukrainians collected money.

"It's hard to believe, but Baykar Makina, the manufacturer of Bayraktar, has been transferring its birds to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the second time absolutely free. A month ago, our great friends - Lithuanians, with the support of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, raised funds for a drone for the Ukrainian military, but Baykar Makina decided to give the UAV free of charge! And in just two days, our citizens around the world and volunteers raised the necessary (even more!) to purchase three UAVs. Further, the Ministry of Defense was supposed to contract this "purchase," he said.

Recall that in Lithuania in 3 days they collected EUR 5 million for a Bayraktar for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The UAV will be called Vanagas (Hawk). 28,000 users supported this option on the Facebook page of Lithuanian journalist Andrius Tapinas.