Ukraine And Russia Hold Another Prisoner Exchange Under "17 To 15" Formula

During the exchange of prisoners with the Russian Federation on Tuesday, June 28, Ukraine returned 17 Ukrainian defenders - 16 military and 1 civilian.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War held another exchange according to the formula 17 to 15," the headquarters said in a statement.

It is noted that 16 Ukrainian servicemen are returning home, of which 2 are officers and 14 soldiers.

One civilian was also released.

According to the report, the five released Ukrainians are seriously wounded and need urgent treatment.

The work of the Coordination Headquarters on the return of all captured Ukrainians continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice showed what the camp for Russian prisoners looks like.

The head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that there will be no big exchange of prisoners, and the defenders of Azovstal will be released gradually.

On June 18, Ukraine and the Russian Federation exchanged prisoners according to the "5 to 5" formula.