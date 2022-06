Ukraine and Russia in Zaporizhzhia region exchanged the bodies of the killed military. Ukraine returned 46 killed defenders, of which 21 were military from Azovstal. The press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories has announced this.

So, it is reported that the next operation to return the bodies of the killed Ukrainian servicemen took place in Zaporizhzhia region.

"Ukraine returned the bodies of 46 heroic defenders for a decent burial. Of these, 21 are the defenders of Azovstal,” the message says.

It is noted that the operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, Ukraine returned the bodies of another 35 killed defenders.

Ukraine also returned five more people during the exchange of prisoners with Russia on Saturday, June 18.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the release from Russian captivity of the Ukrainian military physician Yulia Paievska, known under the call sign Taira, which in mid-March was captured by the Russian military in Mariupol.