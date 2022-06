Ukraine will begin commercial electricity exports to Europe from June 30.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"ENTSO-E has taken the long-awaited decision to officially launch commercial electricity exports from Ukraine to Europe from June 30, 2022. The initial export volume of 100 MW and volumes will increase gradually, following ENTSO-E's monthly assessment of the impact on the European power grid. Technically, our power system can already provide up to 1,690 watts of power for export. After the implementation of additional technical measures, the capacity to sell electricity abroad may increase to 4-5 GW," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko is quoted in the statement.

He stressed that a gradual increase in electricity exports will bring funds to stabilize the financial condition of the Ukrainian energy market, while European countries will have the opportunity to provide more stable energy supply and replace Russian energy resources.

According to Halushchenko, all generating companies will have equal access to export electricity trade thanks to transparent auctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, 42 system operators from 35 countries are participants in the network) agreed on a phased expansion of Ukrainian electricity exports to Europe.

Ukraine will be able to export to the European Union about 800 MW of electricity per day until the end of 2022.

On March 16, Ukraine became a member of the "energy European Union," fully synchronized with ENTSO-E.