Ukrainian aircraft have intensified airstrikes on Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Attack aircraft of the Air Force have inflicted powerful airstrikes on the positions of the occupiers. In fact, in all areas of combat operations, Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers made up to twenty group flights," the agency said.

APU soldiers also continue to successfully complete missile and artillery fire tasks.

In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the Black Sea Fleet's naval group continues to block naval communications and conduct reconnaissance.

Two carriers of naval-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are ready for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Ukrainian defenders stopped and threw the enemy back in the direction of Dovhenke - Dolyna in the Sloviyansk direction.

Shock aircraft of the Air Force of the AFU during the day made up to 20 group combat sorties in almost all areas of hostilities.