The nature and results of the use of Russian combat units near Sievierodonetsk, as well as missiles during the last series of strikes, indicate the increasing depletion of the resources of Russian forces.

This is stated in the report of the British Ministry of Defense, published on June 28.

The agency notes that during the last series of missile strikes across the territory of Ukraine with a high probability they used old Soviet Kh-22 missiles and more modern Kh-101, released from the airspace of Russia and Belarus.

"These weapons are designed to defeat strategic targets, but Russia continues to spend them in large numbers to gain tactical superiority. Similarly, the Russians brought together the main elements of six different armies, but were able to achieve only tactical success near Sievierodonetsk. Russia's armed forces are increasingly depleted," note in the review.

Regarding the events on the battlefield, intel data notes that the Ukrainian military continue to gain a foothold in Lysychansk after retreating from Sievierodonetsk, and this city is located in the upper reaches.

"The Ukrainian military continues to inflict damage on Russian command centers, inflicting successful strikes far into the enemy's rear," the review said.

As earlier reported, divisions of the Russian occupation troops and pro-Russian fighters don't leave attempts to surround group of the AFU in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. To do this, they are trying to block the city from two directions.

Meanwhile, the AFU stopped and pushed the occupiers back in the Sloviyansk direction.