The Armed Forces of Ukraine have stopped and threw the enemy back in the direction of Dovhenke - Dolyna in the Sloviyansk direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU in its morning summary.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are holding a scheduled training to attract control unit communication points.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor inflicted fire using artillery and MLRSes in Pokrovka, Starikove, Porozok, and Verkhnia Pozhnia districts of Sumy region. The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the Ukrainian troops using an Orlan-10 UAV in the border areas of Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the grouping of enemy troops focuses mainly on preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops to the state border of Ukraine, continues to conduct assault operations to improve the tactical situation and restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces.

The enemy conducted an airstrike near the settlement of Yavirske and fired artillery at infrastructure elements in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Ruska Lozova, Staryi Saltiv, Peremoha, Chepil, and Milova.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the assault actions of the enemy in the direction of Dovhalivka - Zaliman. The occupiers withdrew their troops.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the direction of Dovhenke – Dolyna and creates conditions for the attack on Sloviyansk. The main efforts are focused on continuing the offensive in the direction of Izium – Sloviyansk.

The enemy also carried out shelling of AFU positions using artillery and MLRSes. It conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs in the area of ​​the settlement of Hrushuvakha. The Ukrainian defenders decisively stopped the attempt of the enemy to attack in the direction of Dovhenke and Dolyna and threw the enemy back.

The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction. It carried out artillery shelling of the Mayaky and Tetianivka settlements using barrel artillery.

In the Lysychansk direction, for the purpose of inflicting damage, the occupiers, in addition to using mortars and artillery, inflicted airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Mykolayivka and Yakovlivka.

The enemy is storming in the direction of Vovchoyarivka - the southern outskirts of the Lysychansk refinery, the fighting continues.

The enemy does not give up hope to take control of the Bakhmut – Lysychansk Highway. For the purpose of exposing fire positions of the Ukrainian divisions carried out air reconnaissance in the direction of Mykolayivka – Spirne, further conducted offensive in the specified direction. Ukrainian soldiers successfully suppressed all attempts and forced the enemy to retreat.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired artillery at the areas of Kostiantynivka, Bilohorivka, Vyimka, Pokrovske, Bakhmut, and Soledar. The enemy is also carrying out assault operations in the direction of Myronivka – Vuhlehirsk thermal power plant, the fighting continues.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy did not take active action; it struck near Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, and Shevchenkove.

Ukrainian soldiers repulsed the assault in the direction of Yehorivka - Pavlivka. The enemy retreated with losses.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction the enemy concentrates the main efforts on retention of earlier occupied frontiers, prevention of carrying out AFU of counteroffensive actions in Kherson and Mykolayiv regions. In order to prevent the regrouping of units of the Defense Forces, it made a fire defeat of units of the Ukrainian troops with the use of artillery and MLRSes. It also conducted an airstrike near the village of Potiomkyne.

The air force's strike aircraft inflicted heavy airstrikes on the occupiers' positions. In virtually all areas of combat operations, Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers made up to twenty group combat flights.

The AFU also continues to successfully carry out missile and artillery fire tasks. The results are being investigated.

As earlier reported, divisions of the Russian occupation troops and pro-Russian fighters don't leave attempts to surround a group of the AFU in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. To do this, they are trying to block the city from two directions.