Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko notes that the decision of the European Council, which obliges EU countries to fill gas storage facilities by 80% by November 1 and at the same time attract the capacity of members of the Energy Community, will allow European countries to store strategic gas reserves in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News reports.

"This decision demonstrates that Europe is really assessing the threats and risks next winter in the face of energy aggression by Russia, directed not only against Ukraine but also the entire European continent," Halushchenko said.

At the same time, he noted that not all European countries have their own underground gas storage facilities (USF) to provide energy and energy to the population and industry, so the decision provides that European Council member states may enter into gas storage contracts with the Energy Community's contracting parties.

"Ukraine, as the presiding member of the Energy Community in 2022, is ready to lend a hand and become a reliable partner of Europe in ensuring a sustainable gas supply for this heating season. Our USF are the largest in Europe and we offer them for storage of gas stocks in European countries. I have repeatedly said that Ukraine can make (and will make) a powerful contribution to energy security and independence of Europe. Only side by side we can withstand and give a decent rebuff to the terrorist state," Halushchenko noted.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company to ensure the availability as of October 1, 2022 a volume sufficient for the stable passage of the autumn-winter period 2022/2023 in the USF, including meeting the needs of household consumers and businesses heat supply, but not less than 19 billion cubic meters.