More Than 100 Bodies Found Under Rubble In Mariupol - Mayor’s Adviser Andriushchenko

In the Livoberezhnyi district of Mariupol, under the rubble of a residential building, in which an enemy aerial bomb hit, more than a hundred bodies of the dead were found.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He also added that exhumation continues in the city.

The priority is exhumation in the territories of schools and kindergartens, after which the pits are treated from smell.

At the same time, processing is not carried out on the streets and in the courtyards of houses after exhumations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of May, the Mariupol City Council reported that since mid-April, the Russian invaders have buried at least 16,000 residents of Mariupol in mass graves in the vicinity of the city.

The bodies are laid in several layers, and then "masked" with tablets as individual burials.