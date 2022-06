The United States is going to announce the purchase of advanced medium and long-range missile defense systems for Ukraine. CNN reported this with reference to an informed source on Monday, June 27.

The publication indicates that U.S. President Joe Biden is holding meetings with G7 leaders in Germany at a summit dedicated to Ukraine, and is going to declare the provision of Ukraine with more advanced missile systems and ammunition to protect against Russia.

"In response to requests by Ukrainian forces, other military assistance is also likely to be announced this week, including additional artillery ammunition and counter-battery radars. Ukrainian officials have asked for the missile defense system, known as a NASAMS system, given the weapons can hit targets more than 100 miles away,” it was reported.

CNN also writes that the Ukrainian military first needs to undergo training in the use of these systems. At the same time, NASAMS protects Washington, DC, and the territory around the U.S. capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 26, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the morning of June 25, Russia launched 45 missiles in Ukraine and this confirms that modern air defense systems should be in Ukraine.

Also on June 26, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that for the security of all of Europe, it is necessary to deploy an effective air and missile defense system in Ukraine.

On June 27, Zelenskyy said that Russian troops launched a missile attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, where more than a thousand people were at that moment.