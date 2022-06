Russian Troops Trying To Block Lysychansk From South And Southwest - General Staff

Units of the Russian occupation forces and pro-Russian militants do not abandon attempts to surround the group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. To do this, they are trying to block the city from two directions.

This is stated in today's evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus on attempts to surround the Defense Forces near the city of Lysychansk, trying to blockade the city from the south and southwest, it was reported.

It is noted that the invaders are taking measures to replenish the loss of personnel, weapons and military equipment.

It is also reported that during the day, Russian troops and militants shelled Lysychansk, Verkhniokamianka and Soledar from mortars and artillery.

Recall that the Russians concentrated their efforts on the encirclement and capture of Lysychansk after the Armed Forces of Ukraine received orders to withdraw from Sievierodonetsk.

Last Thursday, June 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military repelled the Russian offensive on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk.

The next day, June 24, the invaders made another attempt to storm the southern part of the city, but the Ukrainian military repulsed it as well.

We also reported that Russians are actively shelling roads to Lysychansk to make it impossible for vehicles to travel through them.