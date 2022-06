Baykar has said it will hand over three Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for free. The company announced this on Twitter.

Thus, the company reacted to the collection of UAH 600 million by Ukrainians to acquire four such drones.

"Baykar will not accept payment for the TB2s and will send 3 UAVs free of charge to the Ukrainian war front. We ask that raised funds be remitted instead to the struggling people of Ukraine. We are touched by this solidarity and resolve in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges," the company said.

On June 22, volunteer and showman Serhii Prytula announced a nationwide fundraising for the purchase of three Bayraktar drones for the needs of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the day, Ukrainians raised UAH 296 million, which with an additional contribution from the Prytula fund is equivalent to two UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainians in 3 days raised money for 4 "people’s" Bayraktar UAVs.

Shortly after the announcement of the gathering, Russian propaganda launched fakes that Bayraktar attack drones were ineffective due to the strengthening of Russian air defense.

The day before, a fire broke out at a refinery in Russia, and a few minutes before that, a drone was seen in the sky.