President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed the leaders of the G7 countries (the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) and the leadership of the European Union about Russia's attacks on Ukraine. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This morning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy updated us on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. We admire his leadership and the Ukrainian people’s resilience. The G7 has shown remarkable unity. We agreed that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

She illustrated her message with a photo in which, during a meeting of the G7 leaders in Germany, which was also attended by von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskyy was captured on a monitor board during a video link.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that on Monday he would take part in the Group of Seven summit and later that week in the NATO summit.

He connects the intensification of missile attacks of Russia throughout Ukraine, including Kyiv, with the holding of the G7 (June 26-28) and NATO (June 29-30) summits.

In Kyiv, on Monday morning, emergency rescue work was resumed in a nine-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, which was damaged as a result of an enemy missile attack on June 26.