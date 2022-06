Air And Missile Strikes From Belarusian Territory And Airspace Expected To Continue - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns of maintaining a high risk of repeated missile attacks from the territory or airspace of Belarus, which Russia uses to fire at Ukraine.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff.

"Air and missile strikes from the territory and airspace of the republic of belarus are expected to continue. Once again, we urge you not to ignore air alarm signals," the message says.

The General Staff noted that the Russian occupation forces continue to launch missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine.

Earlier we wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the missile fired by the Russians hit the building of a shopping center in Kremenchuk, where at that moment there were more than a thousand civilians.

So far, it is known about at least two killed as a result of a missile strike on the mall in Kremenchuk. At least 20 more people were wounded, 9 of them are in serious condition.

We also reported that today, June 27, the Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Odesa. It is known about at least 6 wounded.

And yesterday, June 26, the Russians launched a missile attack on Cherkasy region, as a result of which one person was killed and several more were wounded.