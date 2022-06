2 Killed And 20 Wounded In Missile Strike On Shopping Center In Kremenchuk Known So Far

2 people were killed and 20 were wounded as a result of a missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

The deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At this moment it is known about 20 wounded, of which 9 are in serious condition. It has already been confirmed that 2 people have died. The rescue operation continues," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on Monday Russian troops launched a missile attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, where there were more than a thousand people.

According to the State Emergency Service, on June 27 at 3:50 p.m. in Kremenchuk, as a result of missile attacks, a one-story building of a shopping center was hit with subsequent burning.

Currently, the fire area in the building is 10,300 square meters. 115 people and 20 units of the State Emergency Service equipment have been involved in extinguishing. A fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia and a mobile hospital of the State Emergency Service are follow to the fire site.

The mayor of Kremenchuk confirmed the hit in a crowded place and casualties among the civilian population.