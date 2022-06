President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered the leaders of the G7 countries (the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) 5 concrete steps to reduce the spending of countries due to the Russian war.

This is stated in the President's message on his Telegram channel and in the message of the President's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During an appeal to the participants in the summit of the G7 states, I proposed five specific steps that could be useful for Ukraine, the whole of Europe and, importantly, to reduce the colossal costs of all countries because of this Russian war," the head of state wrote.

In the first step, the President proposed effective security guarantees for Ukraine, the second - modern missile defense for Ukraine and the supply of sufficient weapons.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that our state needs modern and effective missile defense systems that can provide peace to Ukrainian cities remote from the front. According to him, Russia is increasing rocket attacks on Ukraine, so it is very important to guarantee basic security to the civilian population. The head of state stressed that the return of people to work will allow launching economic processes in settlements, because today the monthly budget deficit of our country is USD 5 billion," the President's Office said in a statement.

The third step is the resumption of agricultural exports from Ukraine and the fourth is the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a radical restriction of oil revenues and the confiscation of all frozen and seized Russian assets.

The fifth step, according to Zelenskyy, should be the post-war restoration of Ukraine, which will be the biggest economic project of our time.

Zelenskyy called on the G7 countries to encourage their companies to consider Ukraine as an alternative to the Russian direction.

According to the President, after the end of the war, Ukraine will have significantly better access to the global market compared to the aggressor country.

In addition, Ukraine has duty-free access to the markets of leading democratic countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy informed the leaders of the G7 countries and the EU leadership about Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

The G7 agreed to transfer money from raising duties on Russian exports to Ukraine and help cover the budget financing deficit.