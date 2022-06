Ukraine will receive a grant of EUR 1 billion from Germany.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 24, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and German Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner signed an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 1 billion of grant funding.

The funds will be sent to the state budget of Ukraine to finance priority social and humanitarian spending during martial law.

These funds will be directed to Ukraine through the mechanism of the administrative account of the International Monetary Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has received from the government of the Federal Republic of Germany long-term concessional loans totaling EUR 300 million to finance the state budget.

On June 23, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received U.S. M142 HIMARS High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems.

We also wrote that the American army will transfer robotic dogs to Ukraine for the clearance of mine and unexploded shells in territories already liberated from Russians.