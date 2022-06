G7 Agree To Transfer Money From Raising Duties On RF Exports To Ukraine, Help Cover Budget Financing Deficit

The leaders of the G7 countries (the U.S., Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) have agreed to help Ukraine cover the short-term budget financing deficit and transfer money from increasing duties on Russian exports to Ukraine.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel.

"The G7 leaders agreed on measures to support Ukraine and further restrictions against Russia," the head of the President’s Office wrote.

According to Yermak, the G7 leaders reached an agreement that the money from the increase in the duty on Russian exports will be transferred to Ukraine.

“The G7 will seek permission to use revenue generated from any new duties on Russian goods to help Ukraine to ensure that Russia pays for the war. The United States will introduce higher tariff rates for more than 570 groups of Russian products worth about USD 2.3 billion for Russia," he said.

Also, the leaders of the G7 countries will agree and expand sanctions in order to further limit Russia's access to key industrial resources, services and technologies, including the supply chains of the defense sector.

It is noted that the G7 are ready to limit Russia's revenues, including from gold.

"The United States will take several key actions to meet these commitments. The U.S. Department of Treasury will decide to ban the import of new gold into the United States, which will impede Russia's participation in the official gold market," Yermak notes.

Also, according to his message, sanctions will be imposed against persons responsible for violating human rights, including war crimes, attempts to change power in Ukraine to illegitimate and for stealing Ukrainian grain.

In addition, the G7 will commit to helping Ukraine cover a short-term budget financing deficit, including U.S. commitments of USD 7.5 billion.

"The leaders will make long-term commitments to ensure security, as well as financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support for Ukraine. Our country should be provided with modern weapons and support defense," Yermak summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Council following the summit in Brussels (Belgium) decided to allocate macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to EUR 9 billion.