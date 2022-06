She Made Up Stories About Rape For Victory Of Ukraine. Media Found Out Why Denisova Was Dismissed

Former Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova made up stories about the rape of children by the Russian military for the "victory of Ukraine". This was the reason for her dismissal, according to Ukrainian Pravda.

Journalists found out that in March, Liudmyla Denisova, with the support of UNICEF, launched an additional psychological support hotline to the existing one at that time. This line was dealt with by the psychologist Oleksandra Kvitko, who is the daughter of Denisova.

It was stated that five professional psychologists were working on the line, and in the first two weeks 400 people turned for help, mostly talking about sexual crimes. However, it was not known how these calls are recorded, who are the psychologists working with the appeals.

Kvitko claimed that in a month and a half, her hotline received about 1,040 calls, of which 450 related to child rape. However, the official extract received by the prosecutors indicated that only 92 calls had been received on the phone for the entire time.

Prosecutors were unable to find confirmation of the stories that Kvitko and Denisova told, even when those stories had details that could help in the search for victims. Neither the ombudsman nor the psychologist could provide any evidence that these victims existed at all.

During interrogation, Denisova said that the stories she told publicly, she heard from her daughter. According to Kvitko, she retold them to her mother "during drinking tea". Off camera, Denisova explained that she told scary stories because she "wants victory for Ukraine."

At the same time, European partners turned to Ukrainian law enforcement officers and MPs and asked to provide evidence of rape. They could not answer these requests, because the ombudsman "gave back" and did not coordinate her actions with the parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 31, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Denisova from the post of Ombudsman for Human Rights.

The representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court, Olha Sovhyria, believes that the dismissal of the parliamentary commissioner for human rights, Liudmyla Denisova, does not violate international principles.