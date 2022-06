Businessman Rinat Akhmetov has filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia for compensation for gross violations of his property rights during Russia's unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

System Capital Management (SCM) announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, according to the report, in addition to this complaint, Akhmetov filed a lawsuit for urgent interim measures that would prevent further blockade, looting, redirection of flows and destruction by the Russian Federation of grain and steel manufactured by SCM enterprises.

"Akhmetov is asking the court to make it clear to Russia that its actions that contribute to the worsening of the food crisis, and steps taken to further damage the Ukrainian economy, are unacceptable. Given the urgency and gravity of the situation, Akhmetov asked to give the case a priority status," the statement says.

Akhmetov also asked the court to apply a pilot procedure to this case, since the root cause of the violations of his rights - Russian aggression, destruction and expropriation of property - has similar devastating consequences for business owners throughout Ukraine.

"Evil cannot go unpunished. The crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and every Ukrainian are egregious. Those responsible must be punished. I, with the help of the best Ukrainian and American lawyers, filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights for damages. This lawsuit is one of the first international legal action against the Russian Federation, the purpose of which is to stop the criminal activities of the Russian aggressor, the destruction of the Ukrainian economy and the plunder of Ukrainian assets. The robbery of Ukrainian export goods, including grain and steel, has already led to an increase in prices for these goods and an increase in the number of people in the world, who are dying of hunger. This barbarity must be stopped, and Russia must pay in full. I believe in justice and fight for it," Akhmetov said.

According to the report, Akhmetov's legal representative is Bart van Vooren of Covington's Brussels office, with Marney Cheek, Jonathan Gimblett and Nikhil Gore providing advice.

"For the violation of property rights, Akhmetov is demanding compensation from the Russian Federation. Although the exact amount of compensation cannot yet be determined due to the ongoing war, it is assumed that Russia must pay billions of dollars to Akhmetov for violating his human rights," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Akhmetov said in May that the pre-war capitalization of the damaged and destroyed assets of System Capital Management was USD 20 billion.

At the same time, Akhmetov is confident that Ukraine will receive reparations from Russia in full after the end of the war.

System Capital Management was founded in 2000 and operates in mining, energy, banking, telecommunications, mass media, transport, agriculture, insurance and other areas.

100% of SCM shares are owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov.