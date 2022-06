The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is not considering the possibility of attracting NATO military capabilities to create a corridor for Ukrainian exports through the Black Sea, since it believes that this will lead to even greater escalation.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana stated this in an interview with European Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Attracting NATO military capacity will not help solve the situation. On the contrary, we believe that this will lead to an aggravation," he said when asked about options for unlocking trade routes from Ukraine through the Black Sea.

Geoana noted that partners are trying to find other options for solving the problem of exporting Ukrainian products.

The first is by rail and road to the ports of European Union countries, and this route, despite its shortcomings, already allows exporting at least some of the grain intended for export.

"The second option - which is really very difficult - is to organise safe corridors down the Black Sea. Their co-organizer will be Russia, because Russia is a player on this stage," Geoana said.

He added that Turkey plays a constructive role in creating a corridor for Ukrainian exports, and the participation of the United Nations in this matter is also important.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK announced its readiness to help unblock the ports of Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of using food as a weapon in the war against Ukraine. According to him, the Russian Federation holds hostage supplies not only to Ukraine, but also to many countries of the world. Blinken called on the aggressor country to end the blockade of Ukrainian ports, which made normal export routes impossible.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not exclude the unblocking of Ukrainian ports by military means.