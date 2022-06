Belarus sent about 20 wagons of ammunition to the Russian Federation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were found.

“According to available information, the leadership of the republic of belarus continues to provide military support to the russian federation, in particular, another consignment of ammunition of up to 20 cars was sent to the Belgorod region,” it was reported.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-Russian border.

In addition, they continued shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Khrinivka and Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region. They also inflicted air strikes on the settlement of Slavhorod in Sumy region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the leadership of institutions and organizations of the Gomel region of Belarus was warned about the likelihood of the return of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to the country.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he was worried by the policies pursued by Poland and Lithuania.

Putin told Lukashenko that Russia would transfer Iskander-M complexes to Belarus.