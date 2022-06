Invaders trying to hold occupied lines in the south – General Staff

In the south of Ukraine, military of the Russian Federation are trying to hold the occupied lines.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy concentrated its main efforts on holding earlier occupied lines. It is conducting reconnaissance, improving the engineering equipment of positions," the General Staff said.

The enemy fired on civilian and military infrastructure from cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Kostromka, Potiomkyne, Kniazhivka, Partyzanske, Kvitneve, and Stepova Dolyna.

Ukrainian aviation delivered several successful airstrikes on enemy concentrations.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the occupiers keep two carriers of high-precision weapons in readiness for launching missile strikes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders in the south are on the defensive and are trying to conduct a counter-battery fight.

The AFU are conducting counterattacks in southern Ukraine, in particular, in Mykolayiv and Kherson regions.

The enemy is reinforcing forward positions by building long-term firing points in southern Ukraine.