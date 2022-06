Ukrainian fighter jets and helicopters carried out airstrikes in pairs on the accumulation of enemy manpower and military equipment in three areas of Kherson region.

This is reported by the Operational Command South.

In general, during the day, the confirmed losses of the enemy amounted to 39 soldiers and officers, a T-72 tank, four armored units and three vehicles. Three ammunition depots were also destroyed.

It is also reported that Russian troops have stepped up aerial reconnaissance in Kherson region, trying to reconnoiter the positions of Ukrainian units. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Orlan-10 UAVs.

It is noted that the fighting in the south mainly takes place through artillery duels and air raids. Continuing futile attempts to restore the lost territories in Kherson region, the invaders launched an air strike with a Mi-28 helicopter.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a soldier of the air defense unit of the 79th separate air assault brigade Mykolayiv assault troopers of the AFU shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

Also, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter with the help of an Igla MANPADS.