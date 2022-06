The Russian military stormed the village of Dementiyivka, 30 km from Kharkiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy fired at units of the defense forces, conducts electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired using tanks, mortars, cannons, and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Shevelivka, Pishchane, Chuhuyiv, Shestakove, Zamulivka, and Ruska Lozova.

The invaders remotely passed the area near Fedorivka, Ukrayinka, Zamulivka, Shestakove, and Peremoha.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed an assault by the occupiers in the village of Udy in Kharkiv region.

The invaders stepped up the activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Kharkiv region.

In Kharkiv region, two women were killed in shelling. Five more people were wounded.