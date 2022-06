Over 953 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 27, the official number of killed children has not changed in the last 24 hours and remained 339; the number of those wounded has increased to over 614.

This is stated in a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

The most number of casualties among children has been registered in Donetsk region - 335, Kharkov region - 179, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 57, Kherson region - 52, Mykolayiv region - 48, Zaporizhzhia region - 31, and Sumy region - 17.

On June 26, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out rocket attacks on Shevchenkovskyi district of Kyiv. A girl was injured. Rescuers pulled her out from under the rubble of a residential building.

Due to the bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2,061 educational institutions were damaged. Of these, 213 were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the mechanism for transferring a child temporarily evacuated to the territory of another state to an adoptive family, in particular, it is allowed to transfer a child in the presence of an official of the consular office of Ukraine.