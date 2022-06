Russia's Capture Of Sievierodonetsk Is A Significant Success, But It's Not All Donbas - British Intelligence

British intelligence believes that the Russian army was successful in capturing Sievierodonetsk, but notes that this is only one of many tasks in the stated goal of the Russian Federation to reach the borders of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

"Russia's capture of the city is a significant success within its reduced war goals (reaching the borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions). It is an important industrial center and it has a strategic location on the Siverskyi Donets. However, this is only one of a number of difficult tasks that Russia will have to perform to the capture of the entire Donbas, including the offensive against Kramatorsk and the maintenance of the main supply chains in Donetsk," British intelligence writes.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russians occupied Sievierodonetsk and began to gain a foothold in Borovske and Syrotyne. In Sievierodonetsk, the Russians have already appointed a so-called "commandant" and are establishing new rules in the occupied city.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced the failure of the special operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sievierodonetsk.