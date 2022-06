The leadership of institutions and organizations of Gomel region of Belarus was warned about the likelihood of the return of units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to the country.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Defense Intelligence, at the same time the Russians plan to increase the number of operational-tactical aviation on the territory of Belarus. The official goal is to conduct joint air patrols within the framework of a joint combat training center for the training of aviation units and air defense units.

"For this, a flight of 10 aircraft to the Baranovichi airfield is planned," the intelligence service noted.

Also, according to the Defense Intelligence, mobilization exercises have been continuing in the Gomel region since June 22.

“On the other hand, the combat training classes with reservists announced earlier in the Belarusian media are not being held. The reservists themselves are now being used to carry out chores,” Ukrainian intelligence said.

It should be reminded that earlier Russia carried out airstrikes from the territory of Belarus for the first time.

In addition, Putin told Lukashenko that Russia would transfer the IskanderAFU-M complexes to Belarus.