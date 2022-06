The Russian invaders launched missile attacks on Cherkasy region. One killed and five others were injured. This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets in Telegram.

"Today, the enemy launched missile attacks on Cherkasy region. There are 2 hits near the regional center. One killed and five injured. An infrastructure facility was damaged," he wrote.

The head of the Regional Military Administration also urged not to publish photos and videos after the hits.

"Do not expose all of us to repeated attacks on locations. Follow the official messages," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, this morning a series of explosions sounded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv. The occupiers fired missiles at a residential building and a kindergarten. One person was killed as a result of the impact.

In addition, as a result of a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a woman was injured, who turned out to be a Russian citizen. She was crushed by a concrete slab after a direct rocket hit the house. The woman was pulled out from under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Arestovych said that the missile attack on Kyiv may not be the last today.