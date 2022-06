Explosions Again Heard In Several Districts Of Kyiv After Missiles Were Launched From Belarus

On the afternoon of June 26, during an air raid, residents of Kyiv began to report the sounds of explosions. They were heard in different parts of the capital. However, we note that they occurred after the media reported on the mass launch of missiles from the territory of Belarus. So far, the government has not officially commented on the explosions. According to eyewitnesses, a strong explosion was also on the left bank.

Reuters, citing eyewitnesses, reports two powerful explosions in the southern outskirts of Kyiv.

There is no official information yet.

Telegram channels publish photos of smoke over Kyiv (according to other sources - in Kyiv region), which rises after reports of explosions.

At 10:40 a.m. an air raid alert was announced in many regions of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 4 explosions sounded in Kyiv, there are missile hitting of residential buildings. Residents are being evacuated.

A family suffered from a missile attack on Kyiv, a man was killed. The child and mother are rescued from the rubble.

Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reported 2 hits in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops shelled Kyiv on Thursday, April 28.