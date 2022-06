On the morning of June 26, a Russian missile flew critically low over the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. Energoatom reports.

"Rashists again resorted to nuclear terrorism - at 6:00 a.m. an enemy missile flew critically low over the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. The flight was recorded on video," the report says.

This missile flew from the south to the north of Ukraine. Probably, its goal was Kyiv, where explosions were heard from the very morning.

"Once again, we draw the attention of the international community to the facts of Russia's thoughtless actions. It continues to jeopardize the security of not only Ukraine, but the whole of Europe. After all, any damage to the existing power unit will have serious consequences and could threaten the world with a terrible nuclear catastrophe," Energoatom said.

Recall that last week Energoatom stated that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is trying to legitimize the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by Russia.

We also wrote that on June 2, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yurii Boiko said that the country's authorities are considering a scenario for the complete shutdown of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the case of a threat of loss of control over the station.

At the same time, Energoatom announced the impossibility of shutting down the Zaporizhzhia NPP and urged the public not to speculate on this topic.