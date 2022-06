As a result of a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, a woman was injured, who turned out to be a citizen of Russia. This is stated in the message of the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Herashchenko.

A Russian citizen found herself pinned down by a concrete slab after a direct missile hit of her house. She was pulled out from under the rubble. Now she is in the hospital.

Herashchenko at the scene showed the victim's passport, which was cut with shrapnel.

Note that the passport expired in 2021.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 4 explosions sounded in Kyiv, there are missile hitting at residential buildings. Residents are being evacuated.

A family suffered from a missile attack on Kyiv, a man was killed. The child and mother are rescued from the rubble.

Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reported 2 hits in the Shevchenkivksyi district of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops shelled Kyiv on Thursday, April 28.