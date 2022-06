People Are Under Rubble Of Residential Building After Missile Attack On Kyiv

In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, under the rubble of a residential building, where a missile hit early in the morning, there are people. Search and rescue work continues. This was reported in the message of the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko in Telegram.

According to him, some of the residents of the house were evacuated.

Klitschko noted that as a result of the hitting 2 people were injured, they were hospitalized.

"Now the victims are being helped. Those who are in the hospital are in a stable condition. Doctors say that there is no threat to their lives. Now we hear that there are people under the rubble. Rescuers are doing everything to get them," Klitschko told reporters on scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 4 explosions sounded in Kyiv, there are missile hitting of residential buildings. Residents are being evacuated.

Earlier, the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko reported 2 hits in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops shelled Kyiv on Thursday, April 28.