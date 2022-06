In the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, several explosions were heard, as a result of which residential buildings could be damaged. Rescuers evacuate people from two buildings. This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko in his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Rescuers and ambulances are on the way to the scene.

Klitschko also said that two residential buildings were damaged, and residents are being rescued and evacuated in them.

Videos of hitting have already appeared on the social networks. They show how the capital was enveloped in black thick smoke. Local residents write that there were 4 explosions. Some citizens report that after the explosions, electricity and water were lost in their homes.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity Oleksii Honcharenko, previously said, that the Russians struck a residential building, as a result of which there were victims.

"According to preliminary information, Russian dregs hit got into a residential building. There are injured. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, windows were broken and window sills were cracked. There was a fire in one of the houses. According to the MP, Russian troops fired 14 missiles in Kyiv and Kyiv region," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier we wrote that Russian ships in the Black Sea fired 6 cruise missiles at Lviv region. 2 of them were shot down by air defense forces, and 4 hit a military facility on the territory of the Yavorivskyi training ground.

We also reported that the Russians launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv. The press center of the Operational Command South of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the missiles hit the port infrastructure, residential areas and recreation areas of the city residents.

Besides, from the territory of Belarus, the Russians fired 20 missiles at the Desna settlement of Chernihiv region.

The Russians fired another 30 missiles at Zhytomyr. They hit military installations around the city. At the same time, 10 missiles were shot down on approach.

Anton Herashchenko wrote on the Telegram channel that now this house in Kyiv is on fire, rescuers are working there. There is no information about the victims yet.