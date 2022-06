Russian President Vladimir Putin told the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, that he had decided to transfer the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile systems to the Belarusian armed forces.

Putin made the corresponding statement during today's meeting with Lukashenko, according to the Russian propaganda agency Interfax.

"As we agreed with you - you raised the question of this - we have made a decision. Within the next few months we will transfer the Iskander-M tactical missile systems to Belarus," the Russian president said.

At the same time, Putin stressed that these systems can use both ballistic and cruise missiles.

In addition, the missile systems transferred to Belarus can launch both conventional and nuclear missiles.

Iskandar-M is a Russian operational-tactical missile system that was put into service in 2006. This complex can be equipped with missiles with a nuclear warhead with a capacity of up to 50 kilotons.

Recall that in November 2021, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said that he wanted to ask Russia for Iskander missile systems to place them in the direction of Ukraine and Poland.

It is worth recalling that in late May, Lukashenko ordered the creation of a people's militia in Belarus in order to supposedly strengthen the country's security and defense capability.

In addition, the self-proclaimed Belarusian leader ordered the creation of an operational command on the border with Ukraine.