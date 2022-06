By Rosh Hashanah It Will Be Felt. Ukraine May Stop Visa-Free Regime With Israel - Ambassador

Ukraine may temporarily stop the visa-free regime for Israeli citizens in response to the actions of the Israeli authorities, who, three weeks after the start of the Russian invasion, suspended the visa-free regime for Ukrainians, and also introduced quotas and special permits.

The corresponding statement in an interview with the Israeli publication Details was made by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk.

The Ambassador recalled that the Israeli Interior Ministry has reduced the list of Ukrainians who can visit their relatives with an Israeli passport.

In addition, Israel does not consider inviting Ukrainian citizens for treatment.

At the same time, Korniichuk stressed, citizens of Russia and Belarus can come freely. In Ukraine, they cannot help but perceive this painfully, the Ambassador added.

"In my Foreign Ministry and in the Office of the President of Ukraine they tell me: this is unacceptable. We are now considering whether to suspend the visa-free regime for Israelis in response. Now it will be imperceptible, but by Rosh Hashanah the Israeli government will feel it," the Ambassador said.

Recall that on March 15, 2022, Israel canceled the visa-free regime with Ukraine and refused to accept Ukrainian refugees, who, after the start of the Russian invasion, began to leave the country en masse.

The Office of the President then stated that such an action by Israel is "surprising", and the decision of its authorities to introduce entry permits is an unfriendly step towards Ukraine.

It is also worth recalling that Israel for the first time officially announced its accession to the sanctions against Russia only on March 14, when hostilities were going on in Ukraine for the third week.