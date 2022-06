Boris Johnson Fears That Ukraine Will Be Forced To Conclude "Bad Peace"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was afraid of pressure on Ukraine to conclude a peace agreement with Russia, which is not in its interests. This was reported by Reuters on Saturday, June 25.

“Too many countries are saying that this is a European war that is not necessary … and therefore the pressure will increase to induce – maybe force – Ukrainians into a bad peace,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the consequences of that, that the Russian President Vladimir Putin may succeed in Ukraine would be dangerous to international security and would be a "long-term economic disaster."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 23, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Kyiv "should accept" all Moscow's demands for a peace agreement.

On June 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western politicians are beginning to push Ukraine to conclude peace with the Russian Federation on favorable terms for the Russian side.

In May, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Zelenskyy cede part of the territories of Ukraine so that Russian President Vladimir Putin could end the war without losing face.