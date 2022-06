Ukraine Will Return To 1991 Borders, We Are Not Considering Any Other Scenarios - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine would return to the 1991 borders and that the Ukrainian authorities were not considering any other scenarios.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense stated this on the air of the British ITV news, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Starting August, certain events will take place that will demonstrate to the whole world that a turning point is beginning. Ukraine will return to the borders of 1991 and we are not considering any other scenarios. By the end of the year, active hostilities will drop to almost zero. We will regain control over our territories already in the foreseeable future," Budanov said.

The head of Defense Intelligence confirmed that part of the success of the Ukrainian army in the Russian-Ukrainian war now depends on international support and noted the recent UK offer to train 10,000 Ukrainian troops.

"The UK's support is very significant. This is a great example of cooperation and assistance," Budanov said.

He stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not succeed and the war would end in disaster for Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will carry out an operation to completely liberate Zmiinyi Island from Russian invaders, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said.

Almost all the defenders of Mariupol are kept on the territory controlled by the "DPR" group, but sometimes they are taken to Russia for investigative actions. At the same time, the Ukrainian side does not hope for one large exchange of prisoners, but expects several small ones.