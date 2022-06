MP-Collaborator Kovaliov Was Not Put On Wanted List And Is Not Suspected Of Anything

Member of Parliament, elected from the Servant of the People and collaborator Oleksii Kovaliov, was not put on the wanted list and was not served with suspicion.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by law enforcement agencies.

"The suspicion was not served," a spokesman for the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Law enforcement officers continue to collect evidence to serve the suspicion to the MP.

At the same time, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not put Kovaliov on the wanted list.

At least, there is no information about his search on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the section "Persons hiding from authorities".

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the NACB non-staff agent Yevhen Shevchenko announced the liquidation of the Member of Parliament Oleksii Kovaliov (the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group, formerly from the Servant of the People faction) suspected of collaborating.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration has no information about the murder of the Member of Parliament Oleksii Kovaliov.

The head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed that the car of MP and collaborator Oleksii Kovaliov was blown up in Kherson region. What condition he is in is currently unknown.