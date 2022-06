Russian Military Hit 20 Missiles From Belarus On Desna Of Chernihiv Region

The military of the Russian Federation fired 20 missiles from Belarus on Desna of Chernihiv region.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus and the operational command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine North announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The village of Desna was subjected to another missile attack. Details soon," Chaus wrote.

He asked not to publish photos and videos of hits.

According to the operational command North, at about 5:00 a.m., Chernihiv region was subjected to massive missile fire.

From the territory of Belarus, 20 missiles were fired at the village of Desna.

It is known about the destruction of infrastructure facilities.

Previously, there were no losses,

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian Federation launched 30 missiles at Zhytomyr region from the territory of Belarus.

Since the beginning of the month, Russian occupiers have shelled Chernihiv and Sumy regions 320 times.

On Monday, June 20, the Russian invaders again fired artillery at Sumy and Chernihiv regions. 45 shells were fired at Shostka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts.

The threat of shelling of the border regions of Ukraine from Russia is increasing. Chernihiv and Sumy regions may be under attack.