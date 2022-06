On June 25, the occupiers launched 30 missiles at Zhytomyr region from the territory of Belarus.

The head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration Vitalii Bunechko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Starting at 4:15 a.m., the enemy again launched missile attacks on Zhytomyr region! About 30 missiles were fired at the territory of the region," he said.

According to him, there is information about minor damage to the military infrastructure.

He noted that the air defense managed to shoot down 10 missiles.

In turn, the mayor of Zhytomyr, Serhii Sukhomlyn, said that nothing had hit Zhytomyr, military facilities around the city were fired upon.

The missiles were launched from aircraft that entered from the territory of Belarus.

In total, according to him, 24 missiles were launched at military units and facilities around Zhytomyr.

"I can't comment on where, how, there are casualties or not. This is the issue of our military administration. Everything is calm in Zhytomyr. Lukashenko is "winding" in front of Putin, in front of his army, in front of the West, but today we saw that Belarus is also taking part in the war, like the Russian Federation," Sukhomlyn said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the missile strike in Korosten damaged the railway infrastructure.

The Russian occupation troops launched a missile attack on the village of Malyn, Zhytomyr region. Local residents heard several explosions during the previously announced alarm.