Partisans Step Up Their Activities In Occupied Territories - AFU

The partisan movement is intensifying in the occupied territories.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian defenders are inflicting damage on the Russian occupiers in all areas where active hostilities continue. The partisan movement is intensifying in the temporarily occupied territories," the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

To restore the previously lost position, with forces up to a company tactical group, the enemy launched an offensive in the direction of Potiomkino - Vysokopillia, Kherson region, but had no success and retreated.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance with drones in the area of ​​​​the village of Starosillia.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, in readiness for launching missile strikes against targets on the territory of Ukraine, the enemy is holding 4 carriers of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, partisans are preventing Russia from strengthening control over the occupied territories.

The partisan movement of civilians and former military personnel transmitted information to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thanks to which the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 military bases in the occupied territory.

Ukrainian partisans continue to post leaflets threatening the Nuremberg Tribunal for Russian soldiers in the temporarily occupied territories.